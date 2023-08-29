SIOUX CITY — A 33-year-old Sioux City man is facing felony charges following a high-speed chase, early Monday morning, in Morningside.

At around 12:41 a.m. Monday, officers observed a vehicle driven by Alan Lloyd Adams, a wanted felon. After officers attempted to stop Adams' vehicle, he eluded law enforcement at a high rate of speed throughout Morningside.

Investigators say Adams bailed from the vehicle, leaving a juvenile behind. He then ran into a residence.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence. Once inside, officers located Adams, along with two other wanted subjects: Juan Manuel Segovia, 32; and Charles Joseph Sully, 21.

Adams has been charged with felony eluding and child endangerment.