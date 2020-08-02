Sioux City man reported missing early Saturday morning

Return to homepage ×
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was reported missing in the early morning hours Saturday.
Jerrell D'Mario Banks, 32, was reported missing to the Sioux City Police Department after midnight Saturday morning, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said.
Banks is known for his DJ work and for his involvement in recent Black Lives Matter protests in Sioux City. He is an African-American male, about 130 pounds who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall.
Anyone with information on Banks' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sioux City Police Department.
Mason Dockter
Lifestyles Reporter
