SIOUX CITY — A 57-year-old Sioux City man was sentenced Monday to 56 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute meth while illegally possessing firearms.

Alden Hendrickson pled guilty in October 2022 to the meth and gun charges, according to the U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Per the court, from January 2021 through March 2022, Hendrickson and others "conspired to distribute over 6 pounds of methamphetamine in the Sioux City, Iowa area."

On March 23, 2022, the Court said that law enforcement officers purchased 42.5 grams of pure methamphetamine from Hendrickson and executed a search warrant the same day which turned up: 394.8 grams of pure methamphetamine, marijuana, $5,975, and five guns. The Court said Hendrickson admitted to meth distribution and use, which bars a person from owning guns or ammo.

Following the prison sentence, Hendrickson has to serve three years of supervised release.