Sioux City man sought for failing to report back to work release program

SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Department of Corrections on Saturday reported that a man has escaped from a work release facility in Sioux City.

Per the release: Briar Richard Merrick, a Walthill, Neb. resident, was admitted to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility on Feb. 11, 2022 and failed to report on Friday.

"Merrick is a 29-year-old Native American male, height 5'9", and weighs 284 pounds," the release said.

On Aug. 27, 2019, Merrick received a 15-year prison sentence for: first-degree theft and assault while participating in a felony.

