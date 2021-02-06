Sioux City man who suffered heart attack urges smokers to quit

SIOUX CITY -- Clark Lucart has some advice for smokers and others who might pick up the habit -- "Quit, if you can," and, "Don't start."
After suffering a heart attack two months ago, the 56-year-old Sioux City man, who began smoking at age 18, quit cold turkey.
"It was easy for me. I quit. That was it," Lucart said.
Dr. Edward Zajac, an interventional cardiologist who treated Lucart, said smoking is a major risk factor for a heart attack. He said a heart attack that occurs in a relatively young person is often associated with smoking.
"Smoking can cause a number of different things to occur in and around the heart, including changes in cellular biology at the artery level, vessel spasms and oxygen level changes – all of which can cause serious problems," he said.
Lucart, who has worked in the maintenance department at UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's for a little over eight years, woke up around 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, and went out to smoke a cigarette. That's when he said he began experiencing chest pain.
"I took a couple aspirin and I thought I'd be OK," he said. "I laid back down. Well, then the pain didn't go away."
After sitting on the couch for a bit, Lucart woke up his wife, Arleen, who works as a CNA at St. Luke's, and asked her to call 911. While his wife was on the phone with the dispatcher, Clark said the pain started to go away and him and his wife thought about canceling the ambulance.
"Then, the pain started coming back, only it was way worse," Lucart said.
When the paramedics arrived at Lucart's home, they started an EKG and whisked him to St. Luke's.
Once inside the cardiac catheterization laboratory, Lucart had doubts that he would survive the ordeal. During the heart attack, he said he felt as if his chest was being hit with a sledgehammer and that he was sweating profusely at one point.
"I was pretty sure I wasn't going to make it. The pain was real bad -- terrible," he said. "As they were doing the procedure, I was watching the heart monitor, waiting for it to go to a flat line."
Lucart said he made amends with God and told his late mother that he would "be seeing her soon." He recalled Zajac reassuring him that he would not be seeing his mother that day and that everything was going to be OK.
"The pain was so bad, I don't know if I passed out or not," said Lucart, whose blocked artery was cleaned out and propped open with two stents, wire mesh tubes.
The next thing Lucart said he remembers is waking up in the hospital's intensive care unit and seeing his wife and a nurse. He said he spent a day in the hospital, receiving care from familiar faces.
"It was good because I know the people. I see them all the time. I trust them. I have faith in them," he said.
Lucart enrolled in cardiac rehab at St. Luke's Sunnybrook Medical Plaza. He said he is recovering well.
"They got me on the right path," said Lucart, who said he now works out on a treadmill and other exercise machines and also lifts weights. "I quit smoking cigarettes and I do exercise at home now."