Sioux City man who suffered heart attack urges smokers to quit

"Then, the pain started coming back, only it was way worse," Lucart said.

When the paramedics arrived at Lucart's home, they started an EKG and whisked him to St. Luke's.

Once inside the cardiac catheterization laboratory, Lucart had doubts that he would survive the ordeal. During the heart attack, he said he felt as if his chest was being hit with a sledgehammer and that he was sweating profusely at one point.

"I was pretty sure I wasn't going to make it. The pain was real bad -- terrible," he said. "As they were doing the procedure, I was watching the heart monitor, waiting for it to go to a flat line."

Lucart said he made amends with God and told his late mother that he would "be seeing her soon." He recalled Zajac reassuring him that he would not be seeing his mother that day and that everything was going to be OK.

"The pain was so bad, I don't know if I passed out or not," said Lucart, whose blocked artery was cleaned out and propped open with two stents, wire mesh tubes.

The next thing Lucart said he remembers is waking up in the hospital's intensive care unit and seeing his wife and a nurse. He said he spent a day in the hospital, receiving care from familiar faces.