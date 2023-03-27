SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man won a $10,000 Mega Millions prize this month.

Justin Cooper matched four of five white balls and the Mega Ball in the March 17 Mega Millions drawing, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery. He was one number away from winning that night’s $254 million jackpot.

Cooper purchased his winning ticket at Casey’s, 1419 Hamilton Blvd. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The winning numbers in the March 17 drawing were 26-28-29-39-49 and Mega Ball 25. The Megaplier®, an optional $1 add-on which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to five times, was 3.