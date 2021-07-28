Sioux City man wins $25,000 Iowa Lottery prize

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.
Ramon Puente, 21, won the prize playing the Wild Bingo scratch game and claimed his winnings Tuesday at the lottery's regional office in Storm Lake. He bought the winning ticket at the Casey's store in Correctionville.
Wild Bingo is a $2 scratch game that features 45 top prizes of $25,000.
