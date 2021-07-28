 Skip to main content
Sioux City man wins $25,000 Iowa Lottery prize
Sioux City man wins $25,000 Iowa Lottery prize

Ramon Puente lottery winner

Ramon Puente, of Sioux City, recently won $25,000 in the Iowa Lottery's Wild Bingo scratch game.

 Provided by Iowa Lottery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man recently won $25,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Ramon Puente, 21, won the prize playing the Wild Bingo scratch game and claimed his winnings Tuesday at the lottery's regional office in Storm Lake. He bought the winning ticket at the Casey's store in Correctionville.

Wild Bingo is a $2 scratch game that features 45 top prizes of $25,000.

