Sioux City man wins $50,000 lottery prize

Brian Stephenson, lottery winner

Brian Stephenson recently won $50,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

 Provided by Iowa Lottery

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has won a $50,000 prize in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Brian Stephenson won the third top prize in the "Tree-mendous" scratch game. He bought the winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

"Tree-mendous" is a $5 scratch game that features nine top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.74.

