Sioux City March for Our Lives event urges action on gun violence

SIOUX CITY -- In the past month, in the United States, there have been four different mass shooting events, in three separate states, where five or more people were killed: 22 in Uvalde, Texas; 10 in Buffalo, New York; 6 in Centerville, Texas; and 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On Saturday morning, in downtown Sioux City, more than 50 area residents took part in a "March for Our Lives" event to recognize the victims of gun violence in those communities (and elsewhere) and to call for action to ensure future cases of deadly shootings are not so commonplace in this country.

"This is something that is not normal," said Sioux City student Estella Ruhrer-Johnson, the co-founder of the local chapter of March for Our Lives. "If you look to countries such as Canada, France, Australia, we see this is not happening. It's only happening here...We need to see why it's happening, where it's happening and how to stop it."

Painful origins

The larger March for Our Lives group is a nationwide organization advocating for gun control legislation such as: universal background checks on all gun sales, upping the age of gun ownership to 21, banning sales of high-capacity magazines for guns and bringing back the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban.

March for Our Lives initially held events in 2018, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were murdered, but revived nationwide gatherings in 2022 as a response to a deluge of mass shootings in the United States. According to NPR, the country has seen an average of 11 mass shootings a week in 2022. (The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as one where at least four or more people are shot or killed.)

By one count from the BBC, some 450 March for Our Lives events were planned for this past week including ones in Ames, Davenport, Des Moines, Omaha and Storm Lake.

"It's asinine"

With the Sioux City March for Our Lives event, which featured a mix of students, parents, teachers, faith leaders and political figures, protestors started in front of the Woodbury County Courthouse and streamed toward the Sioux City Public Museum at 11:13 a.m.

Downtown was not especially noisy during the morning which meant those marching could be easily heard yelling: "No more silence, end gun violence" and "enough is enough."

People attending brought signs with slogans such as "Books, not bullets", "Stop Killing Our Youth" and the word "Enough" written in a blood-red smear. One marcher, Terry O'Brien, carried a gun control sign from 1968 that was printed after Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Also in the assemblage were a dog with a blue "March for Our Lives" shirt on and small children sporting "Protect kids not guns" attire.

One parent and educator, Melissa Flynn, said she joined the protest in part because the issue of gun violence is something she has to constantly reckon with.

"We actually have to do different drills. We have to do drills for active indoor or active outdoor shooters," Flynn said. "It's asinine. This isn't normal. This isn't something that they do anywhere else in the world. I've seen these kids and their terrified faces when there are drills like this and it doesn't need to be this way."

25 and younger

After reaching the Sioux City Public Museum grounds, where the Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again" could be heard pumping out of speakers, Flynn got to voice those concerns to the crowd.

Another speaker was Sioux City Community School Board Member Monique Scarlett who said she came to support the students she works with and to try and make the community safer. "I'm hoping that our local government, state (government), all the way up to the president, will definitely make something happen now."

More concretely, Scarlett said it made sense to the raise the age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21 because those three years make a major difference in maturity. Per a study by the political research group RAND: 26% of mass shooters between 1976 and 2018 were younger than the age of 25.

One of the final speakers of the event was Del Olivier, former reverend for Augustana Lutheran Church on Court Street. The grayed pastor treated the podium like a pulpit. He started by talking about the major changes in firearm technology since the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791 and wondered aloud if God sits in judgement of those who do nothing of substance after tragedy strikes.

"It is way past time for thoughts and prayers. It is way past time for handwringing and scrunched faces. It is way past time for moments of silence."

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

