Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade is July 1

SIOUX CITY -- Tens of thousands of beads will be thrown into the crowds that line the streets during the 2021 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade, which is slated for July 1.

The parade will start at the Tyson Events Center at 6 p.m. The route will make a left out of the Tyson's parking lot onto Pierce Street, turn right on Third Street and end on Iowa Street.

The annual Mardi Gras celebration usually includes a gala with performers from both Sioux City and Lake Charles, Louisiana, in costumes. This year, festivities only include the parade, which has previously been known as the Big Parade. The 2020 Big Parade and Mardi Gras Festivale were canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year's celebration will just include the Mardi Gras Parade as we welcome Saturday In The Park Festival for two nights on Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3," Spectra said in a statement released Tuesday.

According to the statement, registration is now open for groups and organizations to sign up for the parade. Visit TysonCenter.com or contact the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center at 712-279-4850.

