Sioux City mayor declares snow emergency

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency ahead of a winter storm that is expected to dump up to 7 inches of the white stuff on Siouxland Tuesday.

The City of Sioux City said in a statement issued Monday afternoon that the snow emergency will take effect beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The snow emergency declaration prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street, which is noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake.

According to the Sioux City Municipal Code, after a two-inch-or-greater snowfall it is unlawful and a violation of the code for any person to obstruct the orderly removal of snow from the full width of the city's streets by parking, standing or otherwise leaving unattended any vehicle upon designated emergency snow routes.

Additionally, citizens should park on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day. Vehicles should be parked on the even street numbered side of the street on even days of the month during the same time period. No parking is permitted on the side of the street where parking is prohibited.