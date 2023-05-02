SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott was involved in a three-vehicle crash on the city's west side Monday.

The crash, which caused Scott's gray 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck to roll onto its side, happened at 12:53 p.m. at the intersection of West Eighth Street and Hamilton Boulevard. Scott, who did not attend Monday's City Council meeting, was not injured, according to a Sioux City Police Department motor vehicle accident report.

The report said Scott was eastbound on West Eighth Street and proceeded into the intersection after stopping for the stop sign. A beige 2011 Honda Pilot, which was northbound on Hamilton Boulevard and did not have a stop sign to stop for, hit Scott's truck broadside. The truck turned onto its side. A third vehicle, a white 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, was directly behind the Honda Pilot and could not stop before colliding with it.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai Santa Fe were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center by ambulance, according to the report.

A Journal photographer observed Scott walking around at the scene of the accident. He was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and yield right of way.

"Even though you stop at the stop sign, you still have to yield the right of way that does not have a stop sign," Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill said. "There was a stop sign on West Eighth for both eastbound and westbound traffic, but there's no stop sign for northbound traffic."