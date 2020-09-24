 Skip to main content
Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission applications now available
Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission applications now available

SIOUX CITY -- Applications for the Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission are now available.

The applications can be found in Sioux City high school offices, at City Hall and on the following websites: sioux-city.org and siouxlandcares.org.

The deadline to return an application is Oct. 3. 

The Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission is a citywide high school student organization whose purpose is to explore, communicate, and provide for the needs, problems, issues, and activities affecting the city's youth.

Applicants must be in either the 9th or 10th grade, enrolled in a public or parochial high school located in Sioux City, home schooled and live in Sioux City, or live in Sioux City but attend a school outside of Sioux City.

