Sioux City mayor says local police can't enforce mask-wearing

SIOUX CITY -- After Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional COVID-19 mitigation measures Monday night, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said local authorities won't be ticketing those who don't comply.

"I don't see a whole lot other than asking for voluntary compliance. That's what I took out of it," Scott said by phone.

Reynolds signed a new public health disaster proclamation effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday requiring mask wearing when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer. The mask requirements apply to visitors and employees inside state buildings, and additional mask requirements are imposed for certain specific establishments and gatherings.

Also, the governor is limiting indoor social, community, business and leisure gatherings or events to 15 people, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 30. The limitation includes wedding and funeral receptions, family gatherings and conventions but does not restrict gatherings in the workplace as part of normal daily business or government operations.

Reynolds said in her address to Iowans that there aren't enough law enforcement officers in the country to ensure every Iowan is wearing a mask, or enough sheriffs in the state's 99 counties to shut down every noncompliant bar.

