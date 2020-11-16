Sioux City mayor says local police can't enforce mask-wearing

SIOUX CITY -- After Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced additional COVID-19 mitigation measures Monday night, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said local authorities won't be ticketing those who don't comply.
"I don't see a whole lot other than asking for voluntary compliance. That's what I took out of it," Scott said by phone.
Reynolds signed a new public health disaster proclamation effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday requiring mask wearing when people are in an indoor public space, and unable to social distance for 15 minutes or longer. The mask requirements apply to visitors and employees inside state buildings, and additional mask requirements are imposed for certain specific establishments and gatherings.
Also, the governor is limiting indoor social, community, business and leisure gatherings or events to 15 people, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 30. The limitation includes wedding and funeral receptions, family gatherings and conventions but does not restrict gatherings in the workplace as part of normal daily business or government operations.
Reynolds said in her address to Iowans that there aren't enough law enforcement officers in the country to ensure every Iowan is wearing a mask, or enough sheriffs in the state's 99 counties to shut down every noncompliant bar.
"If she's got legislative authority to do whatever she needs to do for this pandemic and if she doesn't put that there's a fine in place for that, then we can't develop our own, that's for sure," Scott said. "No. We won't be doing anything that I know of."
Over the past two weeks, more than 52,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been diagnosed in the state. Since 5 percent of Iowans with COVID-19 require hospitalization, Reynolds said the state's health care system is "being pushed to the brink."
"Will there be enough first responders to help? Will trauma teams be available? Will you get the care that you need? Not if we don't act," Reynolds said during her address.
Scott said he thinks Reynolds makes a "strong case" that Iowans need to wear masks and limit social gatherings.
"I'm very supportive of that. We're limiting our social events and that kind of stuff, and, I think a lot of people are, just, unfortunately, not enough because these numbers continue to rise."
