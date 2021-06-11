Sioux City mayor voices concerns over high costs for proposed Woodbury County jail

SIOUX CITY — Mayor Bob Scott voiced concerns Friday about the 36 percent increase in costs for the proposed Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, saying the project architect failed the joint county-city authority charged with building the jail.

County officials estimated the main phase of the jail construction at $43 million. But the low bid, from Lincoln, Nebraska-based Hausmann Construction, came in at nearly $58.4 million.

Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group, the project manager, said the jail was estimated at $479.34 per square foot. Compared to some other jails that were built prior COVID-19, Woodbury’s cost is about $100 more per square foot.

At a special council meeting Friday, Scott asked if everyone knew the project was going to be around $400 per square foot.

“If that’s the case, why didn’t we know it was going to be (higher)?” Scott said at the meeting.

When the project was taken to bid, Scott said they were told an increase could occur, but not as much as 36 percent. He said steps should have been taken to reduce the costs before the project was bid.