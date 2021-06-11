Sioux City mayor voices concerns over high costs for proposed Woodbury County jail

SIOUX CITY — Mayor Bob Scott voiced concerns Friday about the 36 percent increase in costs for the proposed Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center, saying the project architect failed the joint county-city authority charged with building the jail.
County officials estimated the main phase of the jail construction at $43 million. But the low bid, from Lincoln, Nebraska-based Hausmann Construction, came in at nearly $58.4 million.
Shane Albrecht of the Baker Group, the project manager, said the jail was estimated at $479.34 per square foot. Compared to some other jails that were built prior COVID-19, Woodbury’s cost is about $100 more per square foot.
At a special council meeting Friday, Scott asked if everyone knew the project was going to be around $400 per square foot.
“If that’s the case, why didn’t we know it was going to be (higher)?” Scott said at the meeting.
When the project was taken to bid, Scott said they were told an increase could occur, but not as much as 36 percent. He said steps should have been taken to reduce the costs before the project was bid.
Albrecht said a $10 million increase was estimated before it was bid. County officials have blamed the increase on rising cost of construction materials tied the disruption of supply chains during the pandemic. Albrecht said his firm recommended the Law Enforcement Authority wait to bid the project or find additional funds to make up the difference.
Friday's special meeting was intended to update the council on the latest developments on the Law Enforcement Center project. The meeting was requested by Councilman Dan Moore, who represents the city on the Authority. The Authority Board is scheduled to vote at 1 p.m. Monday on whether to award a contract or rebid the project.
In March 2020, county voters approved a $50.3 million bond measure that calls for future property tax increases to pay for the Law Enforcement Center.
In addition to the pending general contract, the Authority Board already has approved contracts totaling over $20 million for site work and soil settlement monitoring, pre-fabricated jail cells and the project manager and architect.
To make up the funding shortfall, the county board of supervisors voted Tuesday to allocate $15.6 million of the county’s share of COVID-19 relief funds to the project.
However, it's not clear if the jail meet federal guidelines for how the relief funds can be used.
Scott said he is concerned Sioux City property owners may be on the hook for additional taxes if the relief funds caannot be used.
Albrecht noted there are about $1.3 million worth of items that could possibly be eliminated to reduce the costs.
But Scott said change orders cannot be forced onto contractors after the bid is accepted and the contractor can deny make the changes to save $1.3 million.