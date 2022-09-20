Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission taking applications

SIOUX CITY -- Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission.
The commission is a city-wide high school student organization whose purpose is to explore, communicate and provide for the needs, problems, issues and activities affecting the city's youth.
Applicants must be in either the 9th or 10th grade and live in Sioux City or go to school in Sioux City.
Applications can be found on the city's and Siouxland CARES' websites. The deadline to return applications is Oct. 31.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
