Parking attendant secrets

Sioux City meter attendant has weathered frigid working conditions for over 30 years

SIOUX CITY — As temperatures hovered in the single digits Tuesday, with wind chills below zero, Trudy Smith hit the streets of downtown Sioux City in a scooter.

Smith, who has worked as a Sioux City parking meter attendant for 33 years, has braved conditions that were much more frigid, including a 50-below zero day. 

"I wear a lot of layers, really good insulated socks, and handwarmers are a must," said Smith, who noted her scooter is quite drafty when it's moving, even though the vehicle has heat. If she gets too cold, Smith said she can pull over and "unthaw a little bit."

Amazingly, Smith's three-wheel scooter has never gotten stuck in the snow. If the plows haven't reached a steep hill that Smith needs to drive up, she said she stays off of it until they get there. She said navigating windrows can be a bit of a challenge on certain blocks. Snowplows move snow to the center lane of streets downtown to allow traffic to pass.

"I tell you what, our street crew, I think, is doing an awesome job this year. I mean, they're getting (the windrows) cleared out fast," Smith said. 

Parking meter attendant in winter

Sioux City parking attendant Trudy Smith drives her scooter up Douglas Street Tuesday. Smith says the key to working in the winter is to dress in warm layers and avoid streets that haven't been plowed. Her wish is for people to clear snow from their back windows so she can be better seen.

Smith said her pet peeve is other drivers who fail to clean off their back window. 

"They put it in reverse and you're like, 'Oh no! They're coming at me and, sometimes, in those little scooters, the horn will freeze up because it doesn't have a lot of undercarriage," she said. "It's like, I can't even honk. Where's reverse?"

In terms of parking violations, Smith said wintertime isn't much different than any other season. Overtime and handicap parking violations lead the way. 

"Are there more in the winter? I don't know that," she said of handicap parking violations. "I'll see more of, maybe, people who don't want to walk in the cold, so they're just going to pull in this handicap (space) and run in."

During her tenure with the city, Smith said she has sought to change the negative image that people tend to have of the "meter maid." Smith said she really focuses on building a relationship with the people she encounters. She said the reality TV series "Parking Wars" helped her out "tremendously." 

"I'm very, very lucky. In the 33 years that I've done this job, I can tell you of maybe a couple of times of a scary situation. I do believe it's your approach with people and just try to be pleasant," she said. 

Parking meter attendant in winter

Sioux City parking attendant Trudy Smith drives her scooter up Douglas Street Tuesday. Smith says the key to working in the winter is to dress in warm layers and avoid streets that haven't been plowed. Her wish is for people to clear snow from their back windows so she can be better seen.

Smith encourages motorists who run into a technical problem with a parking meter to let her know about it. 

"They are mechanical. And, just like our bodies get cold, so do these machines," she said. "I can have it checked out before I write the ticket. They don't have to be frustrated if the coin's frozen in there or they have a dead battery."

Adhering to odd/even parking after the mayor has declared a snow emergency is extremely important for motorists, according to Smith. On even days of the month, they are to park on the even side of the street after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day. On odd days of the month, they are to park on the odd side of the street after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day.

"We really need to get those streets cleaned. Pay attention to that and there won't be that much inner frustration because the road's got to get cleaned," Smith said.

Anyone with parking-related questions and concerns can call 712-279-6381.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

