DAKOTA DUNES -- North Sioux City's success in attracting and keeping major employers sets an example not just in the Sioux City metro area, but for all of South Dakota, the state's governor said.

Speaking to local business leaders and elected officials after the announcement that the Sioux City metro area once again ranked first in a national trade publication's economic development rankings, Gov. Kristi Noem credited North Sioux City's leaders for their role in helping the area hold on to the top spot by continuing to develop the southeast corner of Union County.

"You have been a bright spot for South Dakota, and I use you as an example every single day. Today should be a day when we all look at what you're doing and how we can replicate it," said Noem, the guest speaker at Wednesday's Siouxland Industrial Roundtable, an event sponsored by the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative, the Chamber's economic development division.

The Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area ranked first for the fourth straight year in Site Selection magazine's annual rankings for economic development in metro areas with a population of less than 200,000. The Sioux City MSA, which includes Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, Plymouth and Woodbury counties in Iowa and Union County in South Dakota, had 21 new or expanded corporate projects in 2022, eight more than second-place Bowling Green, Kentucky.

It's the 11th time since 2007 the Sioux City metro area has been No. 1 on Site Selection's annual list.

Site Selection defines a qualifying project as meeting at least one of three criteria: a capital investment of at least $1 million, creation of at least 20 new jobs or addition or at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space. Local projects in 2022 were topped by pet food manufacturer Royal Canin, which announced an $185 million expansion at its North Sioux City plant in January 2022.

Site Selection Managing Editor Adam Bruns said companies looking to relocate or expand consider more than a city's location when making construction decisions. Quality of life amenities and the character of a community's people also are major factors, two things Sioux City has in its favor.

"They all come down to a sense of place and a sense of the people in that place. Companies are attracted to people and places they trust," Bruns told the audience gathered at the Dakota Dunes Country Club.

The award comes in the wake of an October announcement from Tyson Foods that the meatpacker would close its Dakota Dunes offices, transferring more than 500 corporate jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. Tyson is not the first major employer to leave, but as the economic rankings show, the Sioux City metro area's business and industrial climate remains strong, withstanding those major blows and continuing to grow, said Lance Morgan, chairman of The Siouxland Initiative's board of directors.

"What it shows is the strength and resilience of our community," Morgan said.