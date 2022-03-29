Sioux City metro businesses add 600 jobs in February, unemployment down to 3.1%

SIOUX CITY -- Employers in metro Sioux City added 600 non-farm jobs in February as the unemployment rate tumbled to 3.1 percent, according to a new state report released Tuesday.

The seasonally unadjusted jobless rate in Sioux City Metropolitan Statistical Area -- defined as Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa, Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, and Union County in South Dakota -- was 3.8 percent in January, according to Iowa Workforce.

The number of metro residents looking for work has remained at near-historic lows for months as local businesses to struggled to fill key positions in the midst of an acute worker shortage.

In February, there were 85,900 people employed in the metro area, up 600 from January and 1,200 from the same month in 2021 when the pandemic was a greater threat to the economy.

"The change is significantly larger than the 10-year average January-to-February change of 230," Iowa Workforce said in a statement.

In February, local governments added 300 jobs and manufacturing employment increased by 200, with half of the latter jobs occurring in durable goods manufacturing. Employment in retail trade grew by 200, but it was not enough to offset losses in other areas of trade, transportation and warehousing, resulting in an overall job loss of 100. Leisure and hospitality added 200 jobs and professional and business services employment was unchanged.

Overall, the metro area has added 1,200 jobs, or 1.42%, compared to the same month in 2021, back when the pandemic was more of a disruption to the economy.

Sioux City metro's unemployment rate last month was below the statewide average of 3.5 percent. Of the five largest cities, only Iowa City (2.7%) had a lower jobless rates than Sioux City's. Rates for other large metros included: Cedar Rapids (4%); Des Moines (3.4%); and Waterloo (3.5%).

Unemployment remained low throughout Northwest Iowa in February. Among the state's 99 counties, neighboring Lyon and Osceola counties tied for the lowest rate at 2%, according to Iowa Workforce. Buena Vista had the next lowest rate at 2.2%.

Three other area counties -- Plymouth (2.3%), O'Brien (2.4%) and Sioux (2.5%) had rates below 3 percent.

Crawford County again had the area's highest jobless rate of 6.1% in February, ranking as the state's fourth-highest behind central Iowa's Marshall (8.9%) and northeast Iowa's Clayton (7.2%); and Allamakee (6.3%).

