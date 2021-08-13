Sioux City metro cities record population growth

SIOUX CITY -- North Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff are among the fastest-growing cities in the metro area, according to new Census Bureau data.
North Sioux City's population increased by 512, or roughly 20%, between 2010 and 2020, to 3,042 people. Sergeant Bluff's population is up nearly 19% over the decade. Sioux City's neighbor to the south added 788 residents for a total of 5,015 people.
Sergeant Bluff Mayor Jon Winkel said the city anticipated that its population would come in at around 5,100 people based on its records.
"We've been very careful to try to grow responsibly. We don't want to grow too fast, but we do want to grow. Going forward, you will see our community shift from residential growth to commercial growth," he said. "You will see us working hard to create jobs for this entire Siouxland area."
North Sioux City Administrator Eric Christensen was a bit surprised by just how much the South Dakota city's population grew.
"We were expecting the city's population to show an increase. We didn't have any idea how much that increase would be," he said.
Sioux City recorded nearly a 4% increase, growing by 3,113 people to 85,797. Jeff Hanson, the city's community development operations manager, believes the city's growth rate is actually "quite a bit higher," and said the city could opt to challenge the 2020 Census.
"Because of the pandemic, last year, a lot of our public outreach events, like many other communities, had to get canceled," he said. "They did extend the official count day to allow additional time to respond, but still, we weren't able to get out into the community and do a lot of the things that we wanted to do."
Hanson noted that Sioux City has become more diverse in the last 10 years. Its diversity index rating jumped from 45 in 2010 to 62 in 2020. The city's Pacific Islander population grew by 528%, making it the fastest-growing group. The city's white population decrease by 12.5%, while its Black population increased 112.8%, American Indian population by 11.6%, Asian population by 24.2% and Hispanic or Latino population by 32.1%.
"A lot of people say we're not growing in the community and all that, and some people probably don't want us to grow," Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said. "I think it's a positive sign that we are growing. A lot of areas in Iowa didn't, so I think that's a real positive for our area."
Responding to the census, which the Constitution mandates be taken every 10 years, is important in order for state and local communities to receive fair representation in government and a portion of billions of dollars in federal funds. Census data is also used to determine funding for hospital and emergency services, schools, job training, roads and more.
"I think COVID came at a very bad time for census people," Scott said. "We should look at it very cautiously. But, if there is a chance that some people got missed, then we ought to do everything we can to capture those numbers. It's terribly important to make sure that you have an accurate count."
Hanson said the city looked into challenging census results in 2010, but, ultimately chose not to do so because the expense outweighed any benefit of recognizing additional growth.
"The expense is borne solely by the city, so we would have to review that again," he said. "At that time, the council's decision was, 'Let's not challenge it.' We'll have to do the same thing this year. We'll have to look at what that expense would be."
Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, South Sioux City added 690 people over the decade, growing to 14,043.
South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch was happy to see his city grow by roughly 5%, and, he said he would've been pleased even if the city only maintained its population.
"I'm surprised with the housing situation in South Sioux City that we actually didn't lose some population," he said. "I'm happy that we not only maintained, that we actually gained some. I think it's kind of a testament to how hard we are working over here with new housing developments and trying to get more housing for people to live here."
Le Mars, the Plymouth County seat, saw nearly an 8% gain in population, rising to 10,571 people. Moville and Lawton's populations increased by roughly 4% to 1,687 and 943 people, respectively. Hinton experienced a 0.8% gain in population, while Kingsley, Merrill and Bronson recorded losses of 1%, 5% and 8%.