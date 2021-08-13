Sioux City metro cities record population growth

"I think COVID came at a very bad time for census people," Scott said. "We should look at it very cautiously. But, if there is a chance that some people got missed, then we ought to do everything we can to capture those numbers. It's terribly important to make sure that you have an accurate count."

Hanson said the city looked into challenging census results in 2010, but, ultimately chose not to do so because the expense outweighed any benefit of recognizing additional growth.

"The expense is borne solely by the city, so we would have to review that again," he said. "At that time, the council's decision was, 'Let's not challenge it.' We'll have to do the same thing this year. We'll have to look at what that expense would be."

Across the Missouri River in Nebraska, South Sioux City added 690 people over the decade, growing to 14,043.

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch was happy to see his city grow by roughly 5%, and, he said he would've been pleased even if the city only maintained its population.