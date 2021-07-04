Sioux City metro fireworks retailers say this summer was great, except for the freight backlogs

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Last year, Don Lantis says, people rediscovered how nice it can be to spend quality time with the family.
In the years preceding the pandemic, he said, families had drifted apart somewhat. The kids were off gallivanting around, and the parents were doing their own thing.
Even if families were physically together, they were usually separated by the screens of their smartphones or tablets. Norman Rockwell probably would've struggled to capture a happy, cohesive family in modern times.
But in the summer of 2020, Fourth of July parades and fireworks displays were mostly called off, as were concerts, vacations and many sporting events. Casinos, bars, restaurants, theaters and stores were either closed or, just as often, unpleasant or even frightening to visit.
So families went back to basics during the July 4 holiday last year. They bought their own fireworks and lit them in their backyards. It was, more or less, exactly what Lantis has in mind when he thinks of fireworks -- a happy family activity.
"They got a taste of family," Lantis, the proprietor of Lantis fireworks in North Sioux City, said on Sunday. "Let's face it -- family, they haven't done anything with one another for so long it's ridiculous. But the Fourth of July, they couldn't do nothing else but be with family. And so, they got the taste of family again."
This year, he said, people wanted more of it.
Fireworks retailers in the Sioux City metro, including Lantis, reported a strong season this year, after a very-strong summer last year. "Better than last year's, and last year's was tremendous," Lantis said.
Jerry Peterson, the proprietor of King Kong Fireworks along Gordon Drive, said numerous people have purchased $1,000 worth of fireworks, and many others spent over $2,000. He rang up a single order this season for $4,500 worth of fireworks.
Peterson said this year's fireworks sales are roughly on par with last year, which was something of a bonanza.
"Last year was close to double any other year," he said. "And we're about the same this year."
It would've been a record-setter, Lantis said, were it not for the fly in the ointment: the awful, awful shipping situation and a scarcity of supply.
"We're not running out of product, I always keep plenty of product, but I'm getting low -- I've never been this low before," Lantis said.
A meltdown in global shipping this past year led to enormous increases in shipping costs, huge delays and shortages that caused some smaller fireworks vendors to close prematurely. Lantis paid $25,000 on a shipping container from China that ordinarily would've cost him $15,000.
"That's just the freight, that's not the tariff or any of that other junk," he said.
The ports, meanwhile, are badly clogged, and ships sit there with freight that can't be unloaded. There's also a shortage of trucks stateside.
Vince Bellino, who runs Papillion, Nebraska-based Bellino Fireworks -- the blue-and-white striped tents seen frequently in parking lots in Sioux City -- said shipments that once took 30 days are now taking 70, 80 or even 85 days to arrive at their warehouse in Nebraska.
"Global logistics has all kind of been backlogged and jammed a little bit -- whether it's clothing or toys or fireworks, it's just a backlog with shipping," Bellino said.
Peterson said his store encountered shortages of various items, from artillery shells to inexpensive "novelty" items like snappers, to assortment-packs (the big boxes of various fireworks).
"We have a big shortage of a lot of different items," he said.
Manufacturing costs were also up after China -- which makes essentially all the world's fireworks -- reportedly cracked down on unsafe fireworks factories following a series of explosions. This was roughly concurrent with the pandemic, which itself caused fireworks factories to either close or slow down production.
These factors all contributed to higher prices this year -- the Wall Street Journal reported retail fireworks price hikes as high as 25 percent this year.
One of Lantis's shipments is expected to be delayed until July 20, which isn't much use for the July 4 holiday, but it'll still be good to have around for New Year's. He joked that fireworks can only be kept on the shelf "a maximum of maybe 60, 70 years."
The notion that fireworks go bad in storage is a misconception, he said -- for an average retailer, fireworks sit on the shelf or in storage three or four years before they're sold.