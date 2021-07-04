Sioux City metro fireworks retailers say this summer was great, except for the freight backlogs

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Last year, Don Lantis says, people rediscovered how nice it can be to spend quality time with the family.

In the years preceding the pandemic, he said, families had drifted apart somewhat. The kids were off gallivanting around, and the parents were doing their own thing.

Even if families were physically together, they were usually separated by the screens of their smartphones or tablets. Norman Rockwell probably would've struggled to capture a happy, cohesive family in modern times.

But in the summer of 2020, Fourth of July parades and fireworks displays were mostly called off, as were concerts, vacations and many sporting events. Casinos, bars, restaurants, theaters and stores were either closed or, just as often, unpleasant or even frightening to visit.

So families went back to basics during the July 4 holiday last year. They bought their own fireworks and lit them in their backyards. It was, more or less, exactly what Lantis has in mind when he thinks of fireworks -- a happy family activity.