Sioux City metro home sales up double-digit percentage this year

"We were thinking about refinancing, and then we decided against that, because we wanted to find the right house," Lake said.

They're currently closing on a single-level home in a newer housing development on the far western edge of Leeds. They lost out on several other listings, because they needed to sell their current home before jumping into a new one.

Christine Stultz, Lake and Smith's realtor who works with CENTURY 21 ProLink in Sioux City, said agents and buyers have to move swiftly in this competitive market. The average amount of time a house spends on the market in Sioux City has declined by six or seven days from a year ago, to an average of under two months.

The price for a typical three-bedroom house, by Stultz's calculations, is up by around $9,000 this year compared to last.

"Demand is very high, and my supply is very low, so we are definitely in need of listings," Stultz said.

The most sought-after houses (in terms of number of buyers looking versus the number of listings) is in the price range of $150,000 to $250,000. For several years, home builders have focused their energies on larger homes with higher price tags, which are more profitable. This leaves a gap in the supply of traditional-sized homes with more-modest prices.