Sioux City metro law enforcement officials offer divergent reactions to Chauvin verdict

DAKOTA CITY -- The Dakota County sheriff, the South Sioux City police chief and the Sioux City police chief on Wednesday shared their thoughts on the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis.
The three men offered somewhat different takes on the situation.
Chris Kleinberg, the Dakota County sheriff, told the Journal during a phone call Wednesday that he was unimpressed with the outcome of the trial, saying the verdict was the result of mob rule and jurors' fears of retribution should they vote to acquit. Holding the trial in Hennepin County, Minnesota, he suggested, was a mistake.
Chauvin, 45, was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Sentencing is set in eight weeks, and Chauvin was led out of the Hennepin County courtroom in handcuffs after Judge Peter A. Cahill revoked his bail and ordered him remanded into custody.
Kleinberg disputed Chauvin's guilt in frank terms, and said that Chauvin's legal team should "absolutely" have ample room for an appeal.
"There wasn't anything that indicated that (Floyd) was suffocated by a knee on his neck, and honestly it scares me, because it looks like mob rule, it looks like, if he hadn't been convicted, the mob was threatening -- I mean we had politicians up there saying to burn the city down if he's not convicted. That scares me, because Lady Justice shouldn't see that," Kleinberg said. "I guess what I'm trying to say is, I don't think he got a fair trial.
"In my line of work, I always put myself in that position. So whenever I make an arrest, I've just always looked at it -- 'Would I feel like my civil rights weren't violated, would I feel I was getting fair and equal treatment if I was this person?' It's just something I've always done in my career," he added. "And when I compare that to what took place, I don't feel that that happened. And I personally was surprised that they didn't change the venue."
South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon and Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller both made an effort to avoid wading too far into the sensitive discussion. Floyd's death touched off lengthy, intense nationwide protests last year against police brutality and racism.
"It's so touchy, on so many levels," Mueller said in a phone call Wednesday. He subsequently emailed a longer statement.
Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan was unable to provide a statement before the Journal's print deadline Wednesday evening.
Mahon, for his part, steered clear of opining on the verdict -- rather, he's hoping for brighter days ahead.
"(Chauvin) was charged, there was a trial, and a verdict reached. And I think one could debate the verdict one way or another, and that's not my job. My job is to hope that with a verdict, that we can start moving forward to heal problems that might have opened up and just continue forward to try to have all the different communities understand each other, and work together, so something like this doesn't happen again," Mahon said.
Last summer, Mueller, along with then-Sheriff Dave Drew, gave speeches at demonstrations and similar events in the city. Both men touted a solid, positive relationship with communities of color in Sioux City.
The events of last summer seemingly helped spur one notable change for the Sioux City Police Department -- last year, the department acquired body cameras for its officers, following several years of plodding, slow progress in implementing a camera system.
“The past year has been very challenging for law enforcement and the people we serve. The COVID-19 pandemic, and protests following the death of George Floyd created issues nationwide and locally," Chief Mueller wrote in a statement to the Journal.
"The unfortunate impact of was a certain level of mistrust and anxiety from some of our citizens who were seeking meaningful change. I can’t help but feel that the past year has torn down some of the bridges that we were building with our community," his statement continued.