Sioux City metro law enforcement officials offer divergent reactions to Chauvin verdict

"In my line of work, I always put myself in that position. So whenever I make an arrest, I've just always looked at it -- 'Would I feel like my civil rights weren't violated, would I feel I was getting fair and equal treatment if I was this person?' It's just something I've always done in my career," he added. "And when I compare that to what took place, I don't feel that that happened. And I personally was surprised that they didn't change the venue."

South Sioux City Police Chief Ed Mahon and Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller both made an effort to avoid wading too far into the sensitive discussion. Floyd's death touched off lengthy, intense nationwide protests last year against police brutality and racism.

"It's so touchy, on so many levels," Mueller said in a phone call Wednesday. He subsequently emailed a longer statement.

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan was unable to provide a statement before the Journal's print deadline Wednesday evening.

Mahon, for his part, steered clear of opining on the verdict -- rather, he's hoping for brighter days ahead.