Sioux City middle school students learn green screen technology

SIOUX CITY -- Cameron Keleher can't see very well and his movement is somewhat restricted. However, the West Middle School eighth grader is the star of his own video.

Except in the finished product, you won't be able to see him at all.

That's because Cameron is wearing a green suit in front of a green screen.

By using a process known as chroma key, video featuring Cameron -- in a bright green suit against a bright green background -- can be digitally isolated and removed.

Having Cameron pick up and lift a chair will give viewers the impression that the chair is moving by itself.

According to video production teacher Jo Dee Weltz, this form of technical hocus pocus is used by TV meteorologists whenever they give a forecast or by movie directors whenever they want to dazzle audiences with a special effect.

In Weltz's case, she is using green screen technology as a way to instruct her students on the "4 C's of 21st Century Skills."

The 4 C's are critical thinking (solving problems); creativity (thinking outside of the box); collaboration (allowing kids to work together towards a common goal); and communication (letting them learn the best ways to convey ideas).