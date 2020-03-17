Sioux City movie theaters closing over COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Both major movie theaters in Sioux City will be shutting their doors in an attempt to slow spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC Theatres announced Tuesday that it would be closing all of its U.S. locations, including AMC Southern Hills 12, for at least the next six to 12 weeks.

Similarly, Main Street Theatres in Omaha, Le Mars, Iowa, Nebraska City, Neb., Shenandoah, Iowa, and Sioux City's Promenade Theatre, also closed Tuesday.

"We will be monitoring the situation day-by-day," the Omaha-based Main Street Theatres' owner Bill Barstow said in a Facebook statement.

Both chains says the temporary closings are in compliance with local, state and federal directives in addition to being a precaution to help ensure the health and safety of moviegoers and theater staff.

"During the last 48 hours, more than a dozen states and major markets have mandated that movie theaters, bars and restaurants must close," AMC said in a press release. (Tuesday), the federal government recommended no public gatherings take place are larger than 10 people, making movie theater operations essentially impossible."

The largest movie exhibition company in the United States and Europe, AMC has approximately 1,000 theaters and 11,000 screens.