Sioux City movie theaters to delay reopening, despite go-ahead from Reynolds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- Movie-goers will need to wait a little longer to see films on the big screen in Sioux City.

With novel coronavirus cases stablizing in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday paved the way for indoor theaters in the state to reopen as early as Friday.

But owners of the two first-run theaters in Sioux City say they plan to remain dark until studios begin releasing new content.

"We really don't have any new films to play until July," Bill Barstow, owner of Omaha-based Main Street Theatres, which operates the Promenade Cinema 14 in downtown Sioux City, said Wednesday. "If we don't have content, we don't have anything to sell."

AMC Theatres said last month it won't reopen its 1,000-plus theaters, which includes the AMC Southern Hills 12, until Hollywood is ready to roll out new releases. The first summer film currently set to open is Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" on July 17, followed by "Mulan" a week later on July 24.