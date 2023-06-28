SIOUX CITY — Flutist and Morningside University artist faculty member Alyssa Gaines will be the featured soloist at the Sioux City Municipal Band concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Grandview Park.

Gaines will perform “The Swiss Shepherd” during the concert.

Sioux City Municipal Band The Sioux City Municipal Band plays at the Grandview Park Bandshell in this Journal file photo.

In addition, conductor Michael Prichard will lead the band with a medley of Gershwin tunes, Leonard Bernstein’s “Overture to Candide,” as well as music from “Toy Story,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Band of Brothers.”

The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by Morningside University’s Dave Madsen, will feature such patriotic songs as “America,” “This Land is Your Land” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Presented through July 23, the summer concert series is presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.