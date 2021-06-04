Sioux City Municipal Band summer concert season kicks off Sunday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band returns to the Grandview Park bandshell this weekend.
The band's summer concert season kicks off Sunday with a performance starting at 7:30 p.m.
Last year, the band cancelled its first two concerts due to COVID-19. The season was postponed until June 21, with the final six performances featuring a smaller group of musicians, instead of the normal full orchestra. There also were audience restrictions due to the pandemic.
The band also limited attendance and spaced out guests due to the pandemic.
The band expect a "relatively normal season" this summer, conductor Michael Prichard said.
"It should be similar to what people experienced pre-COVID," Prichard said. "We don't have any audience or attendance restrictions."
Sunday's concert features the performances: “Fanfare & Flourishes” by James Curnow, “Tarantella” by Alfred Reed, a medley of Gershwin tunes, “Big Cage” by Karl King, known as Iowa's March King, and the rousing “El Capitan March” by John Philip Sousa.
"It has some music that will be really fun for the audience," Prichard said.
The traditional audience sing-along, led by host Dave Madsen will include "Finlandia" and "The Band Played On."
For this year's concert series, Prichard said the band is rehearsing a little differently, which limits the amount of music it can prepare.
"The concerts will probably end up being maybe 5 or 10 minutes shorter than in the past, at least at the start of the summer," he said.
Prichard added the band reduced its numbers a little bit to better social distance on stage.
"We'll see how it goes the first couple of weeks," he said. "Maybe, if we can, we will expand to our full instrumentation by week three or four."
With things relatively back to normal, Prichard expects more Siouxlanders to take in a performance.
"With things I've seen in other areas, attendance seems to be up as people are excited to go back to public events," he said.
"We're really looking forward to being at Grandview Park and to perform for everybody again. We really missed it last summer."
The concert series, which is presented by the City Parks and Recreation Department, runs through July 25.