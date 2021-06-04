Sioux City Municipal Band summer concert season kicks off Sunday

For this year's concert series, Prichard said the band is rehearsing a little differently, which limits the amount of music it can prepare.

"The concerts will probably end up being maybe 5 or 10 minutes shorter than in the past, at least at the start of the summer," he said.

Prichard added the band reduced its numbers a little bit to better social distance on stage.

"We'll see how it goes the first couple of weeks," he said. "Maybe, if we can, we will expand to our full instrumentation by week three or four."

With things relatively back to normal, Prichard expects more Siouxlanders to take in a performance.

"With things I've seen in other areas, attendance seems to be up as people are excited to go back to public events," he said.

"We're really looking forward to being at Grandview Park and to perform for everybody again. We really missed it last summer."

The concert series, which is presented by the City Parks and Recreation Department, runs through July 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0