SIOUX CITY -- Josiah Vos, a Siouxland Christian School student and winner of the 2023 High School Concerto Competition, will be the featured soloist during the Sioux City Municipal Band concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Vos will be playing "Concerto No. 1" by Ney Rosauro on marimba.

Led by conductor Michael Prichard, the concert will also include a medley of songs from the Broadway musical, "Phantom of the Opera," with guest singers Abby Lincoln and Noah Rubida as well as a selection of Tony Bennett songs, Acton Osterling's "Parading the Basses" and John Philip Sousa's "Transit of Venus."

The traditional sing-a-long, led by Morningside University's Dave Madsen, will include such John Denver favorites as "Leaving on a Jet Plane" and "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the summer concerts will continue through July 23.