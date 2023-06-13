SIOUX CITY -- Tyler Walker, a visiting Morningside University assistant professor will perform a saxophone solo at the Sioux City Municipal Band concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Grandview Park.

Walker is slated to play "What a Wonderful," made famous by Louis Armstrong.

Led by conductor Michael Prichard, the concert will also include "Folk Dances" by Shostakovich, a medley of songs from Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," music from the first "Guardian of the Galaxy" movie, Leroy Anderson's "The Syncopated Clock" and John Philip Sousa's "Review March."

Sioux City Journal editor Bruce Miller will be the substitute host.

Contributing through July 23, the summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.