SIOUX CITY -- When Lynn Gross joined the Sioux City Municipal Band, color television was in its infancy, drive-in movie theaters were still popular and, on a weekend evening, area families would flock to Grandview Park to see the band play.
Times have changed, but Gross, 73, still plays his saxophone with the band at the park's bandshell. One of the few municipal bands to survive into the 21st century, it still draws a crowd.
This summer marks the 100th season of Sioux City's band, which will stage its first 2019 concert Sunday at the Grandview Park bandshell.
The band's roots actually go back a little further than 100 years -- the earliest members were part of The Journal's "Newsboy band," which formed in 1912. Some of those newsboys went off to fight in World War I, and, after they returned, formed the American Legion-affiliated Monahan Post Band. The band was renamed the Sioux City Municipal Band in 1948.
Dave Madsen, the band's host/emcee, said few, if any of the band's current 50 members (plus 25 substitutes) are part of the American Legion. And he's not sure how many have ever carried the Journal. For the most part, present-day band members are just music lovers.
"A lot of these folks are professional musicians, a lot of them are band teachers or they're retired band teachers," Madsen said. "Some people are just people who've been playing for a long time, and are really good."
Gross has been with the band for the majority of its 100 summers. He joined after finishing his freshman year at the University of South Dakota in 1964. At the time, the band was still led by Leo Kucinski, who had directed it since 1929 and was a key figure in the construction of the bandshell in the 1930s.
"They needed a tenor sax player, and the band director at USD recommended me," Gross said.
After graduation, he spent part of his career as a music teacher in the Sioux City public school system and part working in music stores. Now approaching his 56th year with the municipal band, he has no plans to retire.
"What I've taught and pushed when I wanted kids to start music, it's something you can do all your life, and I thought I should live that," he said. "You can be good at what you do until your dying day, actually, which you can't say about a lot of sports."
Sunday's performance will feature the Offutt Brass, the brass quintet from Offutt Air Force Base, as well as the Siouxland Youth Chorus. Selections will include the "Stars and Stripes Forever," a medley from the musical "Oliver," "A Festival Prelude" by Alfred Reed and a Beatles medley.
The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by Madsen, will include “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “I Got Rhythm.”
The Sunday night concerts will continue through July 21.