Sioux City muralist uses iconic landmark as a vehicle for temporary graffiti art

That is why Bernstein called Hammond's efforts inspiring.

"Jessica has embarked on a mission to cover up much of the profanity and other garbage with truly amazing works of art, fully knowing they won't be there longer than a few weeks," he said. "To me, this is a true sign of respect for what those towers represented to so many of us for so many years."

It has meant a lot to Hammond as well.

A guitarist for the group Brainwreck and bassist for Fall of Kings, Hammond studied to become a sound engineer but also wants to pursue a career in the fine arts.

Indeed, her highly stylized art can be seen on the walls inside of North Sioux City's High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar, and on the outside walls in the alley of a few downtown Sioux City businesses.

"I've been involved with the downtown Alley Art Festival for the past two years," Hammond explained. "I used brushes to create those outdoor murals while I use spray cans at Grandview Park."

So, which one is Hammond's preferred artistic instrument: a paint brush or aerosol paint?

"Spray paint goes on faster and is much cheaper," she said. "I buy mine at Home Depot."