Sioux City muralist uses iconic landmark as a vehicle for temporary graffiti art

SIOUX CITY -- Throughout the years, artists have been painting images of such legends as B.B. King and The Black Crowes onto the concrete walls of Grandview Park's water towers.
More recently, these iconic past Saturday in the Park (SITP) performers have been joined by spray-painted portraits of a multi-eyed Martian as well as a bubble-blowing astronaut known simply as "Space Steve."
"I enjoy creating otherworldly creatures with four eyes or four arms, plus I'm in a band with a guy nicknamed 'Space Steve,'" Jessica Hammond explained while surveying her graffiti art. "When I see a blank space, I become inspired."
Well, the 24-year-old Sioux Cityan was more than simply inspired. She was looking for a unique -- and decidedly temporary -- outdoor gallery for her art.
You see, the City of Sioux City will be demolishing the water towers as part of its Grandview Tank Replacement Project.
"My friend Britton Hacke told me they were going to demolish the towers," Hammond said. "I thought I'd use it to practice a bit of graffiti art while I still had the chance."
Well, she had a bit more time.
Demolition is slated to begin soon and debris will be cleared away beginning on March 23. Construction on a brand-new water tank is expected to be completed by September 2022.
While the century-old Grandview Park water tower contains colorful murals by such prominent artists as Paul Chelstad and Mark Kochen, it also has plenty of anonymous art left by music fans who were inspired by the annual SITP festival, which uses the 24th Street and Grandview Boulevard site as its venue.
Unfortunately, the concrete canvas also featured more than its share of profanity, gang signage and scatological images.
Hammond, who paints under the name "Brutal Doodles," wanted to whitewash over the bad stuff, replacing it with renderings which are more fitting for a tank that many people associate with SITP.
"Everything about SITP occurred organically and that included the water tower art," explained Dave Bernstein, who cofounded the annual Fourth of July music festival in 1991 with friend Adam Feiges. "Early on, Paul Chelstad (an internationally known muralist and Sioux City native) took it upon himself to paint a big mural on the water towers.
"Nobody asked Paul to do it," Bernstein continued. "He simply chose to do it."
And many more artists, both professionals and wannabe muralists, followed Chelstad's example.
"Because it was graffiti, the art was always perceived to be temporary in nature," Bernstein said.
After a while, he admitted, the water tank -- and its art -- fell into disarray.
That is why Bernstein called Hammond's efforts inspiring.
"Jessica has embarked on a mission to cover up much of the profanity and other garbage with truly amazing works of art, fully knowing they won't be there longer than a few weeks," he said. "To me, this is a true sign of respect for what those towers represented to so many of us for so many years."
It has meant a lot to Hammond as well.
A guitarist for the group Brainwreck and bassist for Fall of Kings, Hammond studied to become a sound engineer but also wants to pursue a career in the fine arts.
Indeed, her highly stylized art can be seen on the walls inside of North Sioux City's High Ground Cafe and Espresso Bar, and on the outside walls in the alley of a few downtown Sioux City businesses.
"I've been involved with the downtown Alley Art Festival for the past two years," Hammond explained. "I used brushes to create those outdoor murals while I use spray cans at Grandview Park."
So, which one is Hammond's preferred artistic instrument: a paint brush or aerosol paint?
"Spray paint goes on faster and is much cheaper," she said. "I buy mine at Home Depot."
Which should be fine for Hammond's temporary sci-fi-inspired art.