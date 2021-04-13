Sioux City Museum celebrating its 10th anniversary downtown with new programming

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will be celebrating its 10th anniversary since opening downtown by showcasing recent artifact donations and its own history in the community.

The museum had its grand opening at 607 Fourth St. on April 23, 2011. As the anniversary of the grand opening nears, special walking tours and children's summer programming will be announced.

The recently opened exhibit "New to You: Recent Artifact Donations" features a diverse selection of artifacts from the museum's own collection. Most of the showcased artifacts have not been previously displayed. In addition to a variety of Central High School artifacts, the exhibit features an 1893 silk banner from Sioux City's Norwegian singing society, a Lakota-style peace pipe made made by famed Ojibwe artist George Bryan "Standing Eagle," and a papier-mâché Easter Bunny from Davidson's Department Store.

"New to You: Recent Artifact Donations" will be on display through Aug. 15.

The museum's long history of preserving the region's heritage will be featured in "History at High Noon: The Sioux City Public Museum Story" at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum.