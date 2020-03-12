Sioux City Musketeers hockey season suspended because of coronavirus

A Musketeers official said the organization has suspended all ticket sales for the remainder of the season. Information about possible refunds for all previously sold tickets and season tickets will be released next week.

Strand said he hasn't seen something like this happen during his time in the industry.

"It's a first. You have seen ownership cease operation or a team fold but nothing like this," Strand said. "These are the best players of their age group and they are doing worldly things. To take that opportunity away is disappointing but you also have to ensure their health."

The Musketeers had 14 games remaining on their regular season schedule. Four of those were home games.

The Musketeers were 16-24-7-1 on the season with 40 points. Sioux City was scheduled to play the Muskegon Lumberjacks Friday night and Saturday, in Muskegon, Michigan.

Strand said there is no definitive timetable on when play will resume. It's unknown whether the players, who are of high school and college age, will stay in Sioux City or return home until play resumes.

"(We will) review it and I think there will be due diligence about the situation," Strand said.