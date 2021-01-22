Sioux City native Ding Darling among cartoonists featured at new Public Museum exhibit

SIOUX CITY -- A vintage illustration by Sioux City native J.N. "Ding" Darling is among the editorial cartoons featured in a new traveling exhibit currently on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St., now through March 14.

In cooperation with Mid-American Arts Alliance, "Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons" has 51 original editorial cartoons from the nation's top newspapers from 1900 to 1950, which is considered the "Golden Age of Print Journalism."

The collection features works from six Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists, including Darling, who won the prize in 1924 and 1943 for editorial cartoons in the New York Herald Tribune.

"Newspaper cartoonists like Darling were as well-known as columnists like Walter Winchell," Museum history curator Matt Anderson explained. "Their work could be seen as hundreds of papers, across the country."

During this period, editorial cartoonists could shape public opinions relating to two world wars, the great depression as well as politicians.