Sioux City native Ding Darling among cartoonists featured at new Public Museum exhibit
Sioux City native Ding Darling among cartoonists featured at new Public Museum exhibit

081714special-anniversary ding 3

Darling

SIOUX CITY -- A vintage illustration by Sioux City native J.N. "Ding" Darling is among the editorial cartoons featured in a new traveling exhibit currently on display at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 4th St., now through March 14.

In cooperation with Mid-American Arts Alliance, "Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons" has 51 original editorial cartoons from the nation's top newspapers from 1900 to 1950, which is considered the "Golden Age of Print Journalism."

The collection features works from six Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonists, including Darling, who won the prize in 1924 and 1943 for editorial cartoons in the New York Herald Tribune.

"Newspaper cartoonists like Darling were as well-known as columnists like Walter Winchell," Museum history curator Matt Anderson explained. "Their work could be seen as hundreds of papers, across the country."

081714special-anniversary ding 2

Jay "Ding" Darling prepares to take off in a Curtiss Oriole biplane. The Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist got his start at the Sioux City Journal in 1900.

During this period, editorial cartoonists could shape public opinions relating to two world wars, the great depression as well as politicians.

"While they were meant to provide comic relief, cartoons could cut at the the heart of weighty topics through deceptively simple illustrations," Anderson said. "Identifiable symbols like Uncle Sam and the Statue of Liberty could relay an image more than words could."

So could politically incorrect caricatures from World War Two that revealed prejudice or xenophobia masquerading as patriotism.

The friendly strokes of the cartoonist's pen often broke through the rawness and reality of hot button issues, Anderson said.

081714special-anniversary ding 1

Editorial cartoonist Jay "Ding" Darling is shown sketching a drawing in 1904 while working at the Sioux City Journal. He won two Pulitzer Prizes for editorial cartooning.

"This exhibition convey how cartoons effectively expose hypocrisy, reveal, contradictions, introduce news ideas and promote fresh perspectives as news events unfold," he added. 

Admission is free to the Sioux City Public Museum, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Protective masks or face coverings as well as social distancing are required and hand sanitizing stations are also available.

For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit siouxcitymuseum.org.   

