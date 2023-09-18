SIOUX CITY — How much would you pay for a festive quilt, a box of Autumnal ciders, or even the fossil of a tortoise?

All of these items — and many more — will be up for bid during the Dorothy Pecaut's 19th annual Nature Calls fundraiser, taking place from 6 - 10 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

"We always have amazing auction items from nature-inspired art pieces to gift baskets to wonderful stay-cation weekend packages," Woodbury County Conservation Board education director Theresa Kruid said. "You never know what will turn up for bid."

Well, that turtle fossil actually did throw us for a loop.

"Oh, that was donated by Pat and Catherine Saulsbury," Kruid explained. "It is definitely rare and, in a way, quite beautiful."

In addition to the charity auction, there will be nature market vendors, raffles, as well as a wine tasting and a sampling of more than 70 different kinds of craft beers, including some from local brewers like Jackson Street Brewing, Marto Brewing Co. and Wise I Brewing.

There will also be plenty of nonalcoholic beverages and hors d'oeuvres available.

Even though Nature Calls is the nature center's biggest fundraiser, guests are encouraged to come to the event dressed in "blue jeans casual" attire.

"I think that is what sets us apart from other nonprofit fundraisers," Kruid said. "There is nothing stuffy about Nature Calls. it is just an evening of fun."

Proceeds will go towards funding special programming like the Nature Center's special programming like its indoor exhibits, the raptor house and the popular Discovery Forest Nature Playscape.

"It also goes towards our summer internship program," Kruid said. "Our interns plays a big part in our summer camp program for kids."

Even with so many Nature Calls under her belt, Kruid admitted each event has had its fair share of challenges.

"We start our planning in January and it continues right up until the last minute," she said.

Indeed, Kruid credited her board members for coming up with new and creative ideas for the fundraiser.

"They know what the Nature Center means to them as well to the community," Kruid said.

This year, only advance tickets will be available.

They may be purchased at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, online at woodburyparks.org or by calling 712-258-0838.

"I know people look forward to the event because of the relaxed atmosphere and unique combination of artists, beer and auction items," Kruid said. "They especially like that our goal is to raise funds for conservation education programs and exhibits."

And who knows? You might take home a fossilized tortoise.

"It can be a unique for yourself and someone who has an appreciation for nature," Kruid said.