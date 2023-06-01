SIOUX CITY — Plant enthusiasts and tea aficionados will have the chance to enjoy nature and a hot beverage next Sunday.

On June 11, the Loess Hills chapter of Wild Ones, a non-profit nature organization, is hosting a "Tea Party and Garden Tour" at the The Flower House, 3725 Jackson St., Sioux City. Members are invited from 10 a.m. until noon and the public is welcome for a tour from noon to 1 p.m.

"The Flower House is a local demonstration garden for the Homegrown National Park and Wild Ones efforts to encourage native wildflowers and plantings in your yard to reduce the amount of turfgrass and mowing," a release from Loess Hills Wild Ones said. "The Tea Party and garden tour will include indoor and outdoor components."

A flyer for the event encourages people to bring any extra native plants they may have to share or re-home. More information, including details about how to become a member, can be found at: loesshills.wildones.org.