Sioux City North High names homecoming court

SIOUX CITY -- North High School kicked off its homecoming week festivities with coronation on Monday. William Lohr, son of Peter and Beverly Lohr, and Avery Beller, daughter of Ben and Shannon Beller, were named the king and queen.

Additional senior attendants for queen included Rut Camberos, daughter of Jorge and Silvia Camberos; Shae Downing, daughter of Brad and Kaia Downing; Melissa Gomez, daughter of Gabriel and Maria Gomez; Aphraditie Hancock, daughter of William Alavez and Juanita Cardenas; Lily Larsen, daughter of Brad and Genna Larsen; Raven Laws, daughter of Litisha Brown; Crystal Luna, daughter of Agustin and Yolanda Luna; Maggie Moritz, daughter of Stuart and Leah Clark; and Maggie Nguyen, daughter of Duy and Ngoc Nguyen.

Additional senior attendants for king included Brayden Allan, son of Dustin Allan and Alisha Podkovich; Elmer Baires Hernandez, son of Santos Baires and Maria Hernandez; Johnny Gonzalez, son of Hilario Gonzalez and Irene Gonzalez; Desmond Grace, son of Adam Higgins and Erin Grace; Jose Gutierrez, son of Enrique Gutierrez; Jacob Hagan, son of Wyatt and Stacy Hagan; Brody Martin, son of Ben and Shellie Martin; Keller Newton, son of Erika Hansen; and Dedric Sullivan, son of Kelley McPeek and Sullivan Huey.

