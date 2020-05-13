Sioux City North KOA reopens

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City North KOA Holiday campground in North Sioux City has reopened with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

The campground, 675 Streeter Drive, is one of more than 520 public KOA campgrounds in the Kampgrounds of America system in the United States and Canada. The campground offers pull-thru RV sites, KOA patio RV sites, deluxe cabins featuring full and private bathrooms and premium tent sites.

The campground is taking added precautions to ensure the safety of guests and staff, including curbside check-in, enhanced cleaning procedures for public areas and accommodations and enforced social distancing. The campground is also planning special socially distanced activities for campers to enjoy at their site.

Some campground amenities such as the pool and jumping pillow will be open with some restrictions to respect social distancing and local government recreation recommendations. Other areas such as the camp store, laundry and Kamp K9 will operate with limited capacity.

For reservations, call (605) 232-4519 or go online to www.koa.com/campgrounds/sioux-city/.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.