Sioux City nurses honored Wednesday evening at 'Nurses, the Heart of Health Care' event

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- After a year when healthcare (and its heroes) were vaulted to an unprecedented degree of prominence globally, a group of Sioux City nurses were honored Wednesday evening at a ceremony at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.

It was the third "Nurses, the Heart of Health Care" event. Last year's event went virtual because of the pandemic.

Five nurses were honored: Jackie Barber, the dean of nursing at Morningside College; Joni Greder, a nurse at June E. Nylen Cancer Center; Jennifer Kuiken, the director of nursing with the Happy Siesta Health Care Center; Shelby Petersen, director of operations with Siouxland Community Health Center; and Chantelle Prins, a nurse at Family Health Care of Siouxland - Northside clinic.

Wendy Lindley, chief nurse executive with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, was a guest speaker. Journal editor Bruce Miller was the emcee.

A panel of judges selected the winners, except the readers' choice, who was selected by the public.

Petersen was instrumental in setting up COVID-19 testing early in the pandemic. Their very first day, they tested 30 patients. Soon they were testing 450 in a day. Nurses with Siouxland Community Health Care were soon testing patients whose spouses had recently died of the virus.

