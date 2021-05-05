Sioux City nurses honored Wednesday evening at 'Nurses, the Heart of Health Care' event

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- After a year when healthcare (and its heroes) were vaulted to an unprecedented degree of prominence globally, a group of Sioux City nurses were honored Wednesday evening at a ceremony at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City.
It was the third "Nurses, the Heart of Health Care" event. Last year's event went virtual because of the pandemic.
Five nurses were honored: Jackie Barber, the dean of nursing at Morningside College; Joni Greder, a nurse at June E. Nylen Cancer Center; Jennifer Kuiken, the director of nursing with the Happy Siesta Health Care Center; Shelby Petersen, director of operations with Siouxland Community Health Center; and Chantelle Prins, a nurse at Family Health Care of Siouxland - Northside clinic.
Wendy Lindley, chief nurse executive with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's, was a guest speaker. Journal editor Bruce Miller was the emcee.
A panel of judges selected the winners, except the readers' choice, who was selected by the public.
Petersen was instrumental in setting up COVID-19 testing early in the pandemic. Their very first day, they tested 30 patients. Soon they were testing 450 in a day. Nurses with Siouxland Community Health Care were soon testing patients whose spouses had recently died of the virus.
"The positivity rate started going up," Petersen said. "We came back on a Monday morning, and there were so many patients in our parking lot that we literally had to start a testing site in our parking lot. And so not only did we have our drive-up testing site, but we saw patients in the parking lot, at least 100 a day, after that. And that went on until the vaccine came out, and then we moved on to vaccinating 3,000 people in one day."
Greder said that, because June E. Nylen's patients have cancer, they were at a higher risk of poor COVID-19 outcomes than the general public. The grim reality wasn't lost on the patients.
"There was a real fear that, if I get this, this has more of an impact on me than someone who is healthy and maybe their risk factors aren't as high," she said.
Nurses like Kuiken were essential to keeping the virus in check at long-term care facilities, like the Happy Siesta Health Care Center where she works. It was an uphill battle until the vaccine arrived and eradicated the virus at long-term care facilities.
"That was our primary aim, for sure, was to keep it out," she said.
It's an exciting profession to get into, as Barber noted: "There' isn't a boring moment in nursing."
Prins said COVID-19 was a learning experience. Nurses haven't dealt with a contagion of this nature since the Spanish Flu outbreak a century ago.
"I learned what being through a pandemic looked like, and the outcomes of it," she said.