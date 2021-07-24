Sioux City nursing home eligible for a list of the nation's worst

- The director of nursing at the time waited over 40 minutes before performing CPR on an individual without a pulse despite documentation stating basic life support for patients was required;

- The facility failed to ensure the physician saw the resident at least once every 30 days for the first 90 days after admission, and at least once every 60 days thereafter. A nurse practitioner with five patients at the facility said her office tried several times to schedule visits and nobody returned her calls or letters.

- An interviewed resident said he sometimes waited over an hour after activating his call light for someone to arrive. The investigator witnessed a call light on for 28 minutes before staff responded. At other times the call light remained on with staff not attempting to respond;

- The home did not alert a patient’s physician when he went from 176.2 pounds to 151 pounds in 30 days;

- A male resident asked a nurse twice to empty his urinal and both times the nurse said “it was not her job.” The resident said he had to wet through his clothes and the next shift came in later to clean him up;

- A criminal background was not conducted on a staff member who was identified to have three misdemeanor convictions which included theft and assault;