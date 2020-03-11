Sioux City nursing homes locking down, canceling activities as Iowa coronavirus cases rise

SIOUX CITY -- A growing number of nursing homes, retirement communities and assisted living facilities in Siouxland are limiting visitors, locking building entrances and canceling group outings in order to protect residents from COVID-19.

Holy Spirit Retirement Home will temporarily close its doors to the public, effective Monday, in an effort to protect residents from the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Alyssa Rusch, a registered nurse who serves as the retirement community's staff development coordinator and infection preventionist, said residents' family members are being asked not to come to the facility unless their visit is absolutely necessary. She said alternative communication methods, such as FaceTime and Skype, will be adopted so that residents can still see their family members.

"If their family member is ill and at the risk of passing away, they will be screened upon entry," Rusch said Wednesday morning. "If they've been ill, if they've traveled, we will have somebody posted at our front door screening any of those visitors that do need to come for that reason."

Outside vendors will be prohibited from entering the building and residents' doctor's appointments will be limited to only those that are urgently needed, Rusch said. Holy Spirit's chapel has also been shuttered to the public.