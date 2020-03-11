Sioux City nursing homes locking down, canceling activities as Iowa coronavirus cases rise

SIOUX CITY -- A growing number of nursing homes, retirement communities and assisted living facilities in Siouxland are limiting visitors, locking building entrances and canceling group outings in order to protect residents from COVID-19.
Holy Spirit Retirement Home will temporarily close its doors to the public, effective Monday, in an effort to protect residents from the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Alyssa Rusch, a registered nurse who serves as the retirement community's staff development coordinator and infection preventionist, said residents' family members are being asked not to come to the facility unless their visit is absolutely necessary. She said alternative communication methods, such as FaceTime and Skype, will be adopted so that residents can still see their family members.
"If their family member is ill and at the risk of passing away, they will be screened upon entry," Rusch said Wednesday morning. "If they've been ill, if they've traveled, we will have somebody posted at our front door screening any of those visitors that do need to come for that reason."
Outside vendors will be prohibited from entering the building and residents' doctor's appointments will be limited to only those that are urgently needed, Rusch said. Holy Spirit's chapel has also been shuttered to the public.
"We're trying to be as proactive as possible to try and keep it out of our communities, given the population that we do care for are all considered high-risk," she said. "Our feeling is that if we wait until it's in our community, we're already behind the eight ball."
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's website, as of Wednesday morning, 13 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state, 27 tests were pending and 112 people were being monitored by the department. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
Sunrise announced in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon that the Sioux City retirement community is not allowing visiting in its nursing and assisted living facilities until further notice. Only hospice patients' families and caregivers are allowed, according to the post.
Casa De Paz asked the public on Facebook on Wednesday not to visit its nursing facility on Sioux City's west side "unless it is an immediate circumstance," which should be discussed with administration in advance. All visitors must report to the main entrance to be screened by staff.
Whispering Creek, which is owned by Dial Senior Living, is also taking precautions.
In a statement on Whispering Creek's website, Dial Senior Living noted that it is closely following the direction of the CDC regarding COVID-19. Visitors are being limited to one adult immediate family member, as well as health care professionals who are considered to be "essential for the resident's well-being."
"All visitors must be healthy. No person who is displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a cough or sore throat, will be admitted to a community," the statement read. "Out of respect to our residents and team members, visitors with other symptoms including but not limited to a runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting or diarrhea should postpone visits to a community."
All visitors, including health care professionals, are to go directly to the apartment of the resident that they are visiting and avoid community common areas. Group outings have also been suspended and cleaning procedures have been "enhanced," according to the statement.
Christy Nikkel, executive director of The Heritage at Northern Hills, said Wednesday morning that the Sioux City assisted living facility's home office has enacted a pandemic committee, which is meeting daily and providing updates.
"For now, what we're doing is we're limiting visitors, and we also have a sign-in sheet at our front doors before we allow entry," she said. "We are encouraging family members, unless it's an essential visit, that they do stay home. The residents' health and wellness is our No. 1 priority."
Across the globe, nursing homes have been on high alert since the outbreak of coronavirus, which causes cough, fever and shortness of breath. In China, where the outbreak began, the disease has been substantially deadlier for the elderly. In Italy, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Europe, the more than 100 people who died were either elderly, sick with other complications, or both.
Of the 21 deaths across the U.S. as of Sunday, at least 16 had been linked to a Seattle-area nursing home, along with many other infections among residents, staff and family members.
"For people over the age of 80 ... the mortality rate could be as high as 15 percent," said Mark Parkinson, president of the nursing home trade group American Health Care Association.
The federal government is focusing all nursing home inspections on infection control, singling out facilities in cities with confirmed cases and those previously cited for not following protocol.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.