Sioux City offers free parking by downtown businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY -- Fifteen downtown parking meters will be used for curbside pickup at restaurants, the City of Sioux City announced Thursday.
Some bars and restaurants have adapted their services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail establishments are also offering online, pickup and delivery options.
The city said in a statement that Downtown Partners is working on a variety of small business relief efforts to help alleviate some of the effects of reduced foot traffic. The city is assisting by offering free, 15-minute on-street parking outside of establishments that offer takeout or curbside pickup, effective immediately. The designated parking meters will be identified by a white meter bag.