Sioux City offers free parking by downtown businesses affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Some bars and restaurants have adapted their services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail establishments are also offering online, pickup and delivery options.

The city said in a statement that Downtown Partners is working on a variety of small business relief efforts to help alleviate some of the effects of reduced foot traffic. The city is assisting by offering free, 15-minute on-street parking outside of establishments that offer takeout or curbside pickup, effective immediately. The designated parking meters will be identified by a white meter bag.