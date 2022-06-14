Sioux City officials: No change in location of fireworks stands in wake of new state law

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City fire officials say they have not yet seen an uptick in vendors selling fireworks in the city, in the wake of a new state law that limits cities and counties from restricting where fireworks are sold.

Local governing bodies are no longer allowed to restrict the location of permanent buildings or temporary structures used to sell consumer fireworks in any location zoned for commercial or industrial purposes, after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed SF 2285 into law on April 22.

"So far this year, we haven't seen any change in the people that are selling the fireworks and the locations. It's the exact same locations as last year," Sioux City's Deputy Fire Marshal Scott Kovarna said Tuesday.

Since Iowa lifted an 84-year ban on fireworks discharge in 2017, the sale of fireworks has been allowed in permanent buildings from June 1 to July 8 and in tents and other temporary structures from June 13 to July 8.

According to the state Fire Marshal's website, there were 22 licensed consumer fireworks sites in Sioux City in 2021. This year, there are currently 16 temporary tents, permanent stores and permanent facilities that are licensed to sell fireworks within city limits.

The City Council voted unanimously Monday to amend the city code to comply with the new state law. Fireworks sales were previously allowed in General Commercial and Business Park zones in the city. The law expands sales to a few other zones, such as Suburban Commercial or General Industrial.

Kovarna said individuals who want to sell fireworks are required to apply for a retail license with the state. Once an application is approved, he said the state sends Sioux City Fire Rescue a copy of the seller's license.

"We have to go out once sales start and do an inspection of the site," said Kovarna, who said retailers commonly sell out of tents locally. "We make sure that they're following the proper procedures, proper distances and that they're selling the proper fireworks."

Although fireworks can be sold in June and a few days after the July Fourth holiday, the window that fireworks can be discharged is much shorter.

Under the city's current ordinance, fireworks are only allowed to be discharged from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4, and from 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

In January 2021, in response to the complaints of pet owners, veterans and numerous other residents, the council passed ordinance changes that added a municipal infraction penalty for property owners who permit fireworks violations to occur on their property.

A first offense is $250, while a second offense is $500 and a third or subsequent offense is $1,000. Before the changes, only direct violators could be charged with simple misdemeanors. Illegal fireworks discharge carries a minimum $250 fine on private property and $500 on city property.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.