SIOUX CITY -- Motorists parking in downtown Sioux City will notice parking fine increases taking effect on Tuesday.
Earlier the year, the Sioux City Council approved the following increases:
-- Overtime parking violations will increase from $9 to $10. The fine will increase to $15 if not paid within 30 days and $30 if not paid within 90 days.
-- Parking violations that are currently $30 will increase to $35. They will increase to $40 if not paid within 30 days and $50 if not paid within 90 days.
-- Individual no parking signs will increase from $10 to $12 each.
-- Parking in a stall with a bagged meter will increase from $6 to $8 per day.
The fine hikes are needed to provide increased revenue to service debt for repairs to city parking ramps, according to a news release from the city.
City officials suggest parking in one of four downtown ramps to avoid parking violations. The first hour is free, followed by a charge of 75 cents for each additional hour. Motorists also may use the ParkMobile app to pay with a smartphone and receive reminder alerts when the meter is close to expiring.
For more information, visit www.sioux-city.org/parking.