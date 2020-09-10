 Skip to main content
Sioux City Parks and Rec moves to Expo Center
Sioux City Parks and Rec moves to Expo Center

Siouxland Expo Center

The Siouxland Expo Center, located in the former stockyards district in Sioux City is shown Aug. 18.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department is relocating to the new Expo Center from the Long Lines Family Recreation Center.

Effective Friday, all in-person program registrations, facility reservations and general department inquiries will be done at the Expo Center, 550 S. Lafayette St.

Once the relocation is complete, Parks and Recreation staff will be housed in the Expo Center. No staff will be located in the Long Lines Center during business hours. Business hours remain the same: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and the phone number remains 279-6126.

The Long Lines climbing wall will be open to the public Monday through Friday, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-4 p.m. Long Lines pickleball courts are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-noon for pickleball use only.

