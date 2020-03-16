Sioux City Parks & Recreation announces closures and cancellations

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department is extending closures and canceling recreation programs as a precaution due to recent COVID-19 recommendations.

The IBP Ice Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center are closed until further notice. No pickleball will be offered at the Recreation Center until further notice. The following recreation programs are canceled: Youth indoor soccer, women's volleyball, men's basketball, Brunch with the Bunny, and track camp. All recreation program participants will receive a full or prorated refund, depending on the program. Parks and Recreation staff will be reaching out to those directly impacted.

The Litter Dash Community Cleanup Program has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. The Ravine Park prescribed burn open house scheduled for March 19 at the Cone Park Lodge has been postponed. Those with questions should contact Adam Rupe with JEO Consulting Group at 402-474-8742 or email arupe@jeo.com.

The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Administration Office and Graceland Cemetery Office will remain open. Those who wish to conduct business should call 712-279-6126 rather than come to the office. A majority of business can be accomplished via phone or siouxcityparksandrec.com.

