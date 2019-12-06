2020 Sioux City pet licenses now available

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is encouraging citizens to be safe and responsible pet owners by licensing their pets.
The 2020 pet tags are now available at the Customer Service Center in City Hall, Animal Adoption and Rescue, 2400 Hawkeye Drive, or at participating veterinarians' offices.
All pet licenses expire on Dec. 31st of the license year. Renewal letters will be mailed to current pet license holders the second week of December reminding them to renew their pet's license. The cost of the license is $15 for neutered cats and dogs, $31 for unneutered cats and $50 for unneutered dogs. Pets must be vaccinated for rabies before a license can be issued.
If pet licenses are obtained after March 1, a $15 penalty will be added to each license fee; $20.00 will be added after April 1st; and $25.00 after May 1.
There is a city ordinance limiting the number of dogs and cats that are allowed in residentially zoned areas of town. The ordinance limits each household to three animals with no more than two from the same species. For example, a household can be home to two dogs and one cat but not three dogs or three cats without obtaining a $10 excess pets permit. The permit is good for two years from the date of issue. All pets must be vaccinated for rabies and licensed before a permit can be issued.
Call 712-224-7387 for information on pet licenses or the excess pets permit. Pet licensing and permit information is also available at sioux-city.org/petlicensing.