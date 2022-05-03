Sioux City Police alert residents to possibility of counterfeit stamps

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department on Monday warned that they have received a report of counterfeit postage stamps delivered to a person who did not order them.

The stamps were mailed from China, according to a social media post on the police department's page.

"The United States Postal Service reports they have seen an increase in counterfeit stamps especially for sale at discounted prices online," the department wrote in the post.

Further details, including when or why exactly the unsolicited stamps were sent out, were not immediately clear. The incident is in some ways reminiscent of an unusual occurrence a little under two years ago, when people reported receiving small packets of seeds mailed from China despite not having ordered any seeds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.