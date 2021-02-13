Sioux City police chief: 2 additional police officer positions remain unfilled

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told the City Council Saturday that his department has not yet been able to hire the two additional police officers the council budgeted for in the current fiscal year.
Last March, to help pay for the added expense of two more officers, the council majority decided to cut the city's subsidy to Spectra Venue Management, the private firm that operates the Tyson Events Center, by $100,000.
Mueller said the department has had multiple officer candidates accept jobs only to "get poached or pulled away to another job." Two new hires would bring the department's force of 125 sworn officers to 127.
"We have hired for those -- brought people on, had their physicals, got them fitted for uniforms, and, it's so competitive, especially in the law enforcement arena, that we have those people ready to go into our community, ready to head off to the academy, and, they take a job elsewhere," he said. "We have then, subsequently, made other offers and been turned down. We're at the point where we can't get somebody into the academy quick enough."
The hiring update came as the council worked on the operating budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Sioux City officials recommend increasing spending for operations by $8.3 million, or 3.9 percent, in the next fiscal year, but the property tax levy rate is expected to decrease.
The proposed $220.7 million fiscal 2022 operating budget is larger than the year before primarily due to higher departmental personnel and operating costs, as well as increased capital costs.
The proposed property tax levy is $14.51, down from the previous year's levy of $14.89 per $100,000 of assessed valuation.
According to documents filed with the city, residential city taxes per $100,000 of assessed valuation will remain at $748. Due to changes in the rollback, commercial and industrial city property taxes per $100,000 of assessed valuation will decrease $34 to $1,307.
The Sioux City Police Department is requesting an operating budget of $23,969,721 next fiscal year, an increase of more than $817,000, or 3.5 percent. Eighty-five percent of that budget would be for employee compensation, while nine percent would cover services related to property.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore asked Mueller whether salary, benefits or the size of the city were leading qualified officer candidates to accept jobs elsewhere. Mueller told him the department views all law enforcement agencies within 300 miles as competition, as well as federal agencies, which can pay "significantly."
"I'm sure that a lot of the reasons are the same reasons that people would chose Sioux City for work for any other profession -- schools, entertainment venues, pay and things like that. Certainly, we have competitive pay, but pay can come in," he said. "... It goes to retention, too. Once we get them, that's great, but we need to keep them here. We want to make sure this is the best place for those officers, so they don't feel the need to accept a job from an outside agency."
Mueller said officer candidates are testing for multiple agencies at the same time. He said that's the case with those on the department's current hiring list.
"We just made a couple offers to some folks on our list that chose Woodbury County. They expressed a preference there and said, 'Thanks, but no thanks.' They wanted to go to Woodbury County," said Mueller, who noted that his department is expending a lot of resources in its recruiting efforts.
Mueller said police officer applications are down. When he came on the force, he recalled sitting in an auditorium taking a written test with about 300 people. Mueller, a Sioux City native, joined the department in 1996.
"Right now, if we get 50, we're feeling pretty happy about ourselves. If we can certify a list of 20," he said. "Our last list was 11."
Councilman Alex Watters suggested utilizing the department's training center to develop a "more robust program" similar to an internship or boot camp for criminal justice students studying at Sioux City colleges.
"Gosh, they're already here. Take advantage of those and say, 'Here's a perfect transition into a program, now that you know our officers,'" he said.
Mueller said one of the department's newest officers previously worked at the Sanford Center. He said he told that officer that it is "essential" that he spend on-duty time at the nonprofit social agency.
"We are recruiting, in my mind, kids that are 10, 11 years old. There's no reason that we should say, 'You're just about to get out of college, we're going to recruit that demographic.' We're trying to get them early to get them interested in law enforcement as a viable and honorable profession," he said. "I think we'll see the fruits of those labors. It might not be right away, but down the road, I guarantee, we're going to be getting kids out of the Sanford Center in law enforcement."