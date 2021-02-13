Sioux City police chief: 2 additional police officer positions remain unfilled

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm sure that a lot of the reasons are the same reasons that people would chose Sioux City for work for any other profession -- schools, entertainment venues, pay and things like that. Certainly, we have competitive pay, but pay can come in," he said. "... It goes to retention, too. Once we get them, that's great, but we need to keep them here. We want to make sure this is the best place for those officers, so they don't feel the need to accept a job from an outside agency."

Mueller said officer candidates are testing for multiple agencies at the same time. He said that's the case with those on the department's current hiring list.

"We just made a couple offers to some folks on our list that chose Woodbury County. They expressed a preference there and said, 'Thanks, but no thanks.' They wanted to go to Woodbury County," said Mueller, who noted that his department is expending a lot of resources in its recruiting efforts.

Mueller said police officer applications are down. When he came on the force, he recalled sitting in an auditorium taking a written test with about 300 people. Mueller, a Sioux City native, joined the department in 1996.

"Right now, if we get 50, we're feeling pretty happy about ourselves. If we can certify a list of 20," he said. "Our last list was 11."